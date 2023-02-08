In this week’s The Orcadian

featured news

February 8, 2023 at 3:24 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report on Orkney Photographic’s Ken Amer winning a special recognition award – both for his contribution to journalism over his long career, and his recent efforts to raise awareness about men’s health issues.

Also in the newspaper is this month’s edition of the Orkney Menu advertising feature which includes an opportunity to win a £100 voucher, alongside a guide to all the greatest places to eat in the county.

More inside:

‘Really positive’ start for ferry taskforce.

‘Deliberate’ efforts to decimate social work team alleged.

Triumphant trio impresses media awards judges.

Councillor digs into pothole problems.

New community centre planned for North Ronaldsay.

Doctor-turned-photographer’s collection on show.

‘Dire’ housing situation causes concern.

