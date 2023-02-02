In this week’s The Orcadian
On the front page, we report on Unison’s plans to meet with bosses at Orkney Islands Council to make the case for change across social work services. This comes following yet more allegations of bullying and a lack of support of staff which, allegedly, let to an recent exodus of employees from a key disability support team.
Now, OHAC’s chief officer says he will be meeting individually with the staff members from the Children and Families Service, where the allegations first emerged.
Also in this week’s paper is the Peedie Orcadian, which features the success of young sports stars on the front page.
More inside:
- Kirkwall voted UK’s ‘most welcoming’ town
- Orkney dentists ‘struggling’ to deliver
- Alcohol provision consultation brews up views
- Learning disability service in staffing crisis
- Were social work staff silenced around inspectors?
- Support for Peedie Retreat dream astounds and inspires
- Baillieston Sam fetches top dollar at bull sale
- Netballer Sarah MacPhail named Sportsperson of the Year