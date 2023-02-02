In this week’s The Orcadian

featured news

February 2, 2023 at 10:24 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report on Unison’s plans to meet with bosses at Orkney Islands Council to make the case for change across social work services. This comes following yet more allegations of bullying and a lack of support of staff which, allegedly, let to an recent exodus of employees from a key disability support team.

Now, OHAC’s chief officer says he will be meeting individually with the staff members from the Children and Families Service, where the allegations first emerged.

Also in this week’s paper is the Peedie Orcadian, which features the success of young sports stars on the front page.

More inside:

Kirkwall voted UK’s ‘most welcoming’ town

Orkney dentists ‘struggling’ to deliver

Alcohol provision consultation brews up views

Learning disability service in staffing crisis

Were social work staff silenced around inspectors?

Support for Peedie Retreat dream astounds and inspires

Baillieston Sam fetches top dollar at bull sale

Netballer Sarah MacPhail named Sportsperson of the Year

