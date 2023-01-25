featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

January 25, 2023 at 2:54 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report Orkney Islands Council’s assurances that claims of bullying and mismanagement across social work “paints a distorted picture” of where services are at now.

The impassioned statement from Orkney Health and Care chief officer Stephen Brown comes after an unpublished report was shared with the newspaper, detailing grievances from social work staff about “elitist and hierarchal” senior managers.

The paper this week also includes a Health, Fitness and Wellbeing pull-out feature on the various ways to make 2023 the year for looking after yourself.

More inside:

New freight vessel designs published.

Islands deal sealed, but much work ahead.

New OIC chief executive ready to lead and learn.

Flood risk forecast sets out hotspots.

Celebrating ten years of the Orkney Nature Festival.

Oscar shortlist for Stromness filmmaker.

Countdown is on for Sports Awards.

