In this week’s The Orcadian

January 18, 2023 at 1:09 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we have an exclusive report on the litany of allegations from former staff members in the Children and Families Service at Orkney Islands Council (OIC).

They told the newspaper about bullying, chronic mismanagement, a lack of support for staff, and the possibility of desperate children remaining in abusive households — all, they say, as a result of senior managers in the service.

OIC has described these allegations as “very concerning”, emphasising that it does not condone any form of bullying.

This week’s edition also includes the Orkney Menu advertising feature, detailing the newspaper’s collaboration with OIC and the Scottish Government to encourage folk to get out and enjoy some mouthwatering local food thanks to a new promotion.

Also inside:

Qatari payment covered cross party visit, says MP.

New police chief gets to work.

Safety of cruise food surplus defended.

A picture spread of snow showers and spectacular skies.

Nurse-turned celebrant looks forward to leading nuptials.

No Green Freeport future for Orkney.

Double delight at mock wedding.

Kickstarting a year of drama delights.

Kelia to leave Orkney fleet in March.

New chairman elected for NFU’s Orkney branch.

JudoScotland’s Volunteer of the Year.

