In this week’s The Orcadian

January 4, 2023 at 3:18 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report on the royal recognition received by NHS Orkney interim chief executive, Michael Dickson, and Kirkwall RNLI lifeboat station mechanic Dupre Strutt. Mr Dickson received an OBE for services to healthcare during COVID, and Mr Strutt was awarded an OBE for services to maritime safety.

Included in this week’s edition is also The Peedie Orcadian, with a leading story all about the younger players who showed everyone what they’re made off in the Kirkwall Ba’ and Stromness Yule Log event.

The newspaper’s Review of the Year concludes with a look back at July-December

Included inside:

Campaigners “fully behind” new murder documentary.

How well is the planning department performing?

Rare naval guns to go back on display.

Tractor run raises £23,000 as total keeps climbing.

North end juniors steal momentum for victory and seniors make it double delight.

Memorial swim event for much loved lifeguard.

Flotilla of light shines bright for RNLI.

