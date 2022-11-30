featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

November 30, 2022 at 2:25 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report on a new incoming chief executive for NHS Orkney.

Laura Skaife-Knight will take up the post in April, 2023, and her arrival will herald a new era for healthcare in Orkney.

Included this week is also a revamped and refreshed The Peedie Orcadian, which celebrates its fifth anniversary, with a bumper edition, jam-packed with new features and articles, focusing on gaming, pets and a chance to win a fantastic dancing opportunity.

Included inside The Orcadian this week:

CLAN ball raises at least £37,000 as local building contractor celebrates 90th anniversary

NHS 24 isles roll-out put on hold

‘No one sells more property in Orkney’ — false advertising claim rejected

Opinions wanted on how OIC savings can be made

Prospective council plan provokes concern from councillors

A ‘golden opportunity’ missed in Finstown?

The latest happenings at Kirkwall Sheriff Court

Farmers out in force for agri bill consultation

WIN — A pair of Peat & Diesel tickets up for grabs

£2,000 LOVES LOCAL WINNER ANNOUNCED

Young weightlifters weighs in for Scotland and Great Britain

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

