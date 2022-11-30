  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report on a new incoming chief executive for NHS Orkney.

Laura Skaife-Knight will take up the post in April, 2023, and her arrival will herald a new era for healthcare in Orkney.

Included this week is also a revamped and refreshed The Peedie Orcadian, which celebrates its fifth anniversary, with a bumper edition, jam-packed with new features and articles, focusing on gaming, pets and a chance to win a fantastic dancing opportunity.

Included inside The Orcadian this week:

  • CLAN ball raises at least £37,000 as local building contractor celebrates 90th anniversary
  • NHS 24 isles roll-out put on hold
  • ‘No one sells more property in Orkney’ — false advertising claim rejected
  • Opinions wanted on how OIC savings can be made
  • Prospective council plan provokes concern from councillors
  • A ‘golden opportunity’ missed in Finstown?
  • The latest happenings at Kirkwall Sheriff Court
  • Farmers out in force for agri bill consultation
  • WIN — A pair of Peat & Diesel tickets up for grabs
  • £2,000 LOVES LOCAL WINNER ANNOUNCED
  • Young weightlifters weighs in for Scotland and Great Britain

For all this and much more, pick up The Orcadian.