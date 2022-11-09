  • Kirkwall
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, is there a staffing crisis at The Balfour? Staff are calling for urgent action amid the closure of the county’s high dependency unit, amid reported pressures to services across the hospital — but NHS Orkney’s interim chief executive has given assurances that the situation is in hand.

Also reported on our front page — a deluxe development proposed in Eday has ruffled feathers.

Also inside:

  • Nordic Sea woes revealed in new figures
  • New OIC chief appointed
  • Grisly discovery for Sanday staycationers
  • Green light for Finstown traffic measures
  • Fundraising launched for Children in Need appeal
  • The Orkney charity shop funding a Romanian rescue shelter
  • Stromness share pantomime plans
  • Farmers voice frustration over agri bill
  • Finland fever for beam-ing gymnasts
  • Check out what’s on in Gaan Oot
  • Take a Peedie Break with our weekly crossword, sudoku and Giddy Limit cartoon strip.
  • Have a gander at times past in From Our Archives
  • Find out about new opportunities, announcements and jobs in our Classifieds section