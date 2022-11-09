In this week’s The Orcadian

featured news

November 9, 2022 at 4:58 pm

On the front page, is there a staffing crisis at The Balfour? Staff are calling for urgent action amid the closure of the county’s high dependency unit, amid reported pressures to services across the hospital — but NHS Orkney’s interim chief executive has given assurances that the situation is in hand.

Also reported on our front page — a deluxe development proposed in Eday has ruffled feathers.

Also inside:

Nordic Sea woes revealed in new figures

New OIC chief appointed

Grisly discovery for Sanday staycationers

Green light for Finstown traffic measures

Fundraising launched for Children in Need appeal

The Orkney charity shop funding a Romanian rescue shelter

Stromness share pantomime plans

Farmers voice frustration over agri bill

Finland fever for beam-ing gymnasts

Check out what’s on in Gaan Oot

Take a Peedie Break with our weekly crossword, sudoku and Giddy Limit cartoon strip.

Have a gander at times past in From Our Archives

Find out about new opportunities, announcements and jobs in our Classifieds section

