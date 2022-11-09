In this week’s The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.
On the front page, is there a staffing crisis at The Balfour? Staff are calling for urgent action amid the closure of the county’s high dependency unit, amid reported pressures to services across the hospital — but NHS Orkney’s interim chief executive has given assurances that the situation is in hand.
Also reported on our front page — a deluxe development proposed in Eday has ruffled feathers.
Also inside:
- Nordic Sea woes revealed in new figures
- New OIC chief appointed
- Grisly discovery for Sanday staycationers
- Green light for Finstown traffic measures
- Fundraising launched for Children in Need appeal
- The Orkney charity shop funding a Romanian rescue shelter
- Stromness share pantomime plans
- Farmers voice frustration over agri bill
- Finland fever for beam-ing gymnasts
- Check out what’s on in Gaan Oot
- Take a Peedie Break with our weekly crossword, sudoku and Giddy Limit cartoon strip.
- Have a gander at times past in From Our Archives
- Find out about new opportunities, announcements and jobs in our Classifieds section