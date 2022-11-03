featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

November 3, 2022 at 2:54 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, coverage of the flash floods which swept Orkney on Tuesday. Amid praise to the community’s response from authorities, some of those worst hit have felt old grievances resurface over the incident.

Pick up this week’s edition for your free copy of The Peedie Orcadian, our monthly publication for youngsters.

Also inside:

Bird flu spreads to Firth

Police report quietest Hallowe’en in years

Two Orkney trawlers change hands

Specsavers sets sights on Orkney presence

Weight limit issued for bin lids

Peat & Diesel — message for Orkney fans

Dragons send Peterhead packing

Take a Peedie Break with our weekly crossword, sudoku and Giddy Limit cartoon strip

Have a gander at times past in From Our Archives

Share this:

Tweet

