In this week’s The Orcadian

October 26, 2022 at 2:28 pm

This week's edition of The Orcadian is now in shops

On the front page, we report on the speculation surrounding a suspected Russian “spyship” which sailed through waters close to Orkney last weekend, in the aftermath of an internet blackout in Shetland.

Also inside:

No cover for Hamnavoe drydock — again

Rise in sexual assaults examined

Bin-lid advice rubbished by householders

Funding backed for isles projects

Peat & Diesel Orkney bound

Livestock transport system under review

Scottish Sea Farms refutes “misleading” claims

Nominations open for Orkney sports awards

