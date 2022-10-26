  • Kirkwall
featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report on the speculation surrounding a suspected Russian “spyship” which sailed through waters close to Orkney last weekend, in the aftermath of an internet blackout in Shetland.

Pick up you copy of this week’s newspaper for your chance to win £100 of Lidl vouchers.

Also inside:

  • No cover for Hamnavoe drydock — again
  • Rise in sexual assaults examined
  • Bin-lid advice rubbished by householders
  • Funding backed for isles projects
  • Peat & Diesel Orkney bound
  • Livestock transport system under review
  • Scottish Sea Farms refutes “misleading” claims
  • Nominations open for Orkney sports awards
  • Take a Peedie Break with our weekly crossword, sudoku and cartoon strip
  • Have a gander at times past in From Our Archives

 

 