In this week’s The Orcadian

September 28, 2022 at 4:50 pm

September 28, 2022

On the front page, we report on the hopes of Orkney Islands Council’s leader, James Stockan, for the Islands Forum, which will give island communities a chance to discuss their issues directly with the UK Government.

From what he heard from civil servants in the run up to the meeting, Councillor Stockan said “there is a real desire to have deliverables” from the forum.

Also on the front, a photo from the Sanday Cross Kirk, where the congregation gathered in prayer as the fate of their building hangs in the balance.

Inside the paper:

Former Orkney headteacher struck off

Costs surpass £32k for scrap-bound Pelamis

Nordic Sea capability to go under review

Is the mystery of the Stronsay Beast about to be solved?

OHAC must “get to grips” with staffing challenge

Loves local competition returns

Blues Festival blasts back into action

New tug on route to Orkney

Orkney continue impressive start to national league life

