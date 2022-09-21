In this week’s The Orcadian
On the front page, we report on an internal Orkney Islands Council audit report into the procurement of mv Nordic Sea, which has been plagued by issues and defects since its arrival from Norway in April 2020.
Councillors on the council’s monitoring and audit committee are set to discuss the findings of the audit on Thursday morning.
Also on the front page is a photograph of St Magnus Cathedral being lit up in purple in honour of HM Queen Elizabeth II, whose funeral took place on Monday.
Also inside:
- Gaan the Distance for Ukraine money delivered
- Kirkwall BID calls on shoppers and shops to strut their stuff at Strictly Come Shopping
- Photographer overwhelmed by prostate cancer response
- Social work crisis gives rise to ‘profiteering’ agencies
- Historic village tour project goes live
- The latest cases to be heard at Kirkwall Sheriff Court
- Legality of short-term lets consultation questioned
- Scapa Flow salmon farms receives coveted accreditation
- Orkney Japan Mini Festival takes flight
- The Orkney Blues Festival returns
- Orkney remembers HM Queen Elizabeth II
- A busy weekend for Orkney Rugby Club
- Female rugby side looks for new lead coach
