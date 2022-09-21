featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

September 21, 2022 at 2:44 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online here.

On the front page, we report on an internal Orkney Islands Council audit report into the procurement of mv Nordic Sea, which has been plagued by issues and defects since its arrival from Norway in April 2020.

Councillors on the council’s monitoring and audit committee are set to discuss the findings of the audit on Thursday morning.

Also on the front page is a photograph of St Magnus Cathedral being lit up in purple in honour of HM Queen Elizabeth II, whose funeral took place on Monday.

Included in this week's edition is a free eight-page wedding feature, with all the information you need to complete your special day, from bespoke wedding cakes, fabulous fashion and prized jewellery, to venues, table decorations and a one-stop-shop for all your wedding stationary.

Also inside:

Gaan the Distance for Ukraine money delivered

Kirkwall BID calls on shoppers and shops to strut their stuff at Strictly Come Shopping

Photographer overwhelmed by prostate cancer response

Social work crisis gives rise to ‘profiteering’ agencies

Historic village tour project goes live

The latest cases to be heard at Kirkwall Sheriff Court

Legality of short-term lets consultation questioned

Scapa Flow salmon farms receives coveted accreditation

Orkney Japan Mini Festival takes flight

The Orkney Blues Festival returns

Orkney remembers HM Queen Elizabeth II

A busy weekend for Orkney Rugby Club

Female rugby side looks for new lead coach

For all this, and much more, pick up The Orcadian.

