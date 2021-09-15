In this week’s The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.
On the front page, as Orkney records its highest weekly COVID-19 cases to date, NHS Orkney remains confident that vaccinations will stem the rising tide of infection, which is widespread across the community.
Inside this week’s newspaper:
- Mainland speed limits up for review
- Sickness absence behind £1million OHAC overspend
- OIC tackles cruise questions
- Air traffic control plans re-examined
- Motorbikes and horses — a weekend to remember
- Facelift for St Magnus Cathedral
- Hunt for new OIC boss to resume in March
- Orkney Dental tackles challenges head-on
- Farming — Keeping on top of the propcorn shortage
- Marine Scene — OIC supports Longhope Lifeboat Museum proposals
- Gaan Oot — Live music revival thrives
- Sport — Para shooter on cloud nine
- Stromness — Gallery celebrates GMB’s influence
- Property — Future of Eday gateway house up for discussion
- Find new opportunities, public notices and announcements in our Classifieds section.
- Take a Peedie Break with our weekly crossword, sudoku and Giddy Limit cartoon strip.
- Have a gander at times past in From Our Archives.