featured news

In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

On the front page, as Orkney records its highest weekly COVID-19 cases to date, NHS Orkney remains confident that vaccinations will stem the rising tide of infection, which is widespread across the community.

Inside this week’s newspaper:

  • Mainland speed limits up for review
  • Sickness absence behind £1million OHAC overspend
  • OIC tackles cruise questions
  • Air traffic control plans re-examined
  • Motorbikes and horses — a weekend to remember
  • Facelift for St Magnus Cathedral
  • Hunt for new OIC boss to resume in March
  • Orkney Dental tackles challenges head-on
  • Farming — Keeping on top of the propcorn shortage
  • Marine Scene — OIC supports Longhope Lifeboat Museum proposals
  • Gaan Oot — Live music revival thrives
  • Sport — Para shooter on cloud nine
  • Stromness — Gallery celebrates GMB’s influence
  • Property — Future of Eday gateway house up for discussion
  • Find new opportunities, public notices and announcements in our Classifieds section.
  • Take a Peedie Break with our weekly crossword, sudoku and Giddy Limit cartoon strip.
  • Have a gander at times past in From Our Archives.

 