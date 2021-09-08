In this week’s The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.
On the front page, OIC progresses with plans for a new £17million integrated waste facility at Hatston, while also confirming that the dumps at St Margaret’s Hope and Cursiter Quarry will remain recycling-only longterm.
Also on page one, news that a range of initiatives could be introduced to secure a sustainable future for Orkney’s Neolithic heritage sites.
Inside this week’s newspaper:
- Diving company fined £15k for health and safety failings
- Birsay cliff collapse
- Bereaved schoolboy awarded £290k
- Loch levels visibly receding
- Five-storey Kirkwall development approved
- Celebrating Orkney’s love of lamb!
- Riding of the Marches returns
- School counselling service to be considered
- The latest criminal proceedings from Kirkwall Sheriff Court
- Orkney Viking Week launched
- Coverage of Orkney International Science Festival
- Record number of cruise ships for 2022
- Garson depot closure plans shelved — for now
- Orkney Loves Local returns!
- Scotland call for Kirkwall badminton player
- Find new opportunities, public notices and announcements in our Classifieds section.
- Take a Peedie Break with our weekly crossword, sudoku and Giddy Limit comic strip.
- Have a gander at times past in From Our Archives.