In this week’s The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

On the front page, OIC progresses with plans for a new £17million integrated waste facility at Hatston, while also confirming that the dumps at St Margaret’s Hope and Cursiter Quarry will remain recycling-only longterm.

Also on page one, news that a range of initiatives could be introduced to secure a sustainable future for Orkney’s Neolithic heritage sites.

Inside this week’s newspaper:

  • Diving company fined £15k for health and safety failings
  • Birsay cliff collapse
  • Bereaved schoolboy awarded £290k
  • Loch levels visibly receding
  • Five-storey Kirkwall development approved
  • Celebrating Orkney’s love of lamb!
  • Riding of the Marches returns
  • School counselling service to be considered
  • The latest criminal proceedings from Kirkwall Sheriff Court
  • Orkney Viking Week launched
  • Coverage of Orkney International Science Festival
  • Record number of cruise ships for 2022
  • Garson depot closure plans shelved — for now
  • Orkney Loves Local returns!
  • Scotland call for Kirkwall badminton player
