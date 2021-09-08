In this week’s The Orcadian

September 8, 2021 at 3:00 pm

This week's edition of The Orcadian is now in shops

On the front page, OIC progresses with plans for a new £17million integrated waste facility at Hatston, while also confirming that the dumps at St Margaret’s Hope and Cursiter Quarry will remain recycling-only longterm.

Also on page one, news that a range of initiatives could be introduced to secure a sustainable future for Orkney’s Neolithic heritage sites.

Inside this week’s newspaper:

Diving company fined £15k for health and safety failings

Birsay cliff collapse

Bereaved schoolboy awarded £290k

Loch levels visibly receding

Five-storey Kirkwall development approved

Celebrating Orkney’s love of lamb!

Riding of the Marches returns

School counselling service to be considered

The latest criminal proceedings from Kirkwall Sheriff Court

Orkney Viking Week launched

Coverage of Orkney International Science Festival

Record number of cruise ships for 2022

Garson depot closure plans shelved — for now

Orkney Loves Local returns!

Scotland call for Kirkwall badminton player

Find new opportunities, public notices and announcements in our Classifieds section.

Take a Peedie Break with our weekly crossword, sudoku and Giddy Limit comic strip.

Have a gander at times past in From Our Archives.

