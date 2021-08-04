In this week’s The Orcadian

August 4, 2021 at 2:48 pm

This week's edition of The Orcadian is now in shops

On our front page this week, we cover the announcement that physical distancing is to come to an end in one of the most significant steps out of the COVID-19 pandemic yet.

Orkney’s leaders and politicians have welcomed the news, while ferry operators announced their intention that from Monday, capacity would be increased on vessels serving the county.

Hospitality businesses were awaiting further guidance on what the end of distancing would mean for the county’s pubs and restaurants.

Also on our front page, a photograph some 40 years in the making! Orkney’s triumphant football side celebrate winning the Milne Cup last Saturday — their first victory in Shetland since 1981.

We also bring you details of not one but two competitions — one to see folk and rock band Tide Lines, and another to win a £100 voucher for Lidl.

And it is also that time again, our newspaper for our peedie readers, The Peedie Orcadian, is again included in this week’s edition.

Also inside:

Drug-related deaths increase in Orkney

Sanday couple strike archaeological gold

Tenants’ union claims Orkney faces ‘critical’ housing shortage

Cruise liners return to the county

Italian Chapel goes raise tourism priority concerns

Islands Bond scheme goes out for consultation

Restrictions to ease at waste and recycling centres

Westray housing project nears completion

Full coverage on how Orkney reclaimed the Milne Cup

For all these stories and much more

