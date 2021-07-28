In this week’s The Orcadian

July 28, 2021 at 1:33 pm

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now in shops and is available online, here.

On our front page this week, shop staff share their hopes for cruise liner custom ahead of the arrival of the Anthem of the Seas on Friday. But it remains unclear as to how many of the 1,111 passengers on board will be setting foot on Orkney soil, and whether they will be permitted a browse through Kirkwall’s high street.

The front page also features a photo of Kirkwall rower Davie Flett and his crew member, who have recently completed a 350-mile voyage from Newcastle to Orkney.

Inside this week’s newspaper, we bring readers a special pullout feature celebrating 25 years of printing and design at Hatston with Print Orkney.

Also inside:

Hospice staff bring relief to family after year of shielding

NHS Orkney juggling isles GPs amid locum shortage

Whale post-mortem reveals preliminary findings

New lease of life for Rousay mill

Gaan Oot — DJ Cafe turns up the volume

Marine — Orkney shellfish industry comes to terms with life outside EU

Farming — Farmers voice concern over dry spell

Sport — Orkney aim to end 40-year wait for win in Shetland

Take a look back at the past in From Our Archives

Take a Peedie Break with our crossword and puzzle page

Check out our Classifieds section for announcements, situations vacant and more

Browse through our property section to find out what’s on the Orkney housing market

