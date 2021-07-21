In this week’s The Orcadian

July 21, 2021 at 3:57 pm

This week's edition of The Orcadian

Our front page reports on the announcement that the first cruise liner in close to 18 months is due to visit Orkney next week.

Royal Caribbean’s Anthem of the Seas is scheduled to call in on Friday, July 30 — the first ship to do so since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

It is not yet known how many passengers are due to be on board — but numbers are set to be “significantly reduced” on board the 4,180-capacity vessel.

The big photograph on the front page shows a stonemason’s replica American Chevrolet being hoisted into the air and lifted into a new location.

Also inside this week’s newspaper:

Faray windfarm planning documents submitted

Fresh appeal for new information in bid to overturn murder conviction

Hospitality sector and NHS speak out over abuse

Airport strike action announced

Pandemic payment for over 1,000 homes

Science festival launches programme

Stromness golfer sets new club member course record

