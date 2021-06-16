In this week’s The Orcadian

June 16, 2021 at 3:12 pm

This week's edition of The Orcadian covers:

Our front page covers the escalating row over Orkney Islands Council’s decision to cut funding from Advocacy Orkney. The furore surrounding the move has intensified over the past week, with a petition now urging OIC to make a u-turn. Meanwhile, The Orcadian can, this week, reveal the circumstances surround the alleged “breach” made by Advocacy Orkney which saw its funding removed.

The newspaper is now operating under and continues to abide by the terms of an interim interdict order served to us by OIC last week, preventing publication of the identity of a person in the council’s care, or any claims made by that person. Inside this week’s edition, we have a further four pages covering updates from both OIC and Advocacy Orkney, as well as a message to readers from our editorial team.

Also inside this week’s newspaper:

Our Orkney Loves Orkney 12-page pullout feature, sharing community and business updates from across the isles. Pick up your copy for a chance to win a break to Westray, plus vouchers.

Will July’s cruise ships dock?

Prehistoric fingerprints identified

OIC defends high flight spend

Vaccine target pushed forward

Flotta School reopening

MS fundraisers meet £20k target

Marine Scene — Hyseas III ‘rising from the ashes’

— Hyseas III ‘rising from the ashes’ Gaan Oot — Morphing around Orkney, plus a full preview of this week’s St Magnus Festival.

— Morphing around Orkney, plus a full preview of this week’s St Magnus Festival. Stromness — Ness campers ‘intimidated’

— Ness campers ‘intimidated’ Farming — Orkney to be represented at alternative Royal Highland Show

— Orkney to be represented at alternative Royal Highland Show Sport — Champions facing exit in rousing Parish Cup return

