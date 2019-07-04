In this week’s The Orcadian

July 4, 2019 at 6:00 am

This week’s front page features a story on a well-known fishing author who almost lost everything in a house fire.

Stan Headley, a former secretary of the Orkney Trout Fishing Association who now lives in Wormit in Fife, has thanked all those who rallied to aid after his house was rendered a burnt-out shell.

Also in this week’s paper:

• A Kirkwall councillor has a social media blow-out as Facebook users criticise proposals to refurbish the entrance to St Magnus Cathedral.

• A survey of the first Churchill Barrier is due to get underway.

• A “Challenging year” for homelessness in Orkney.

• Runners prepare of the St Magnus Marathon.

• Councillors endorse plans for Scapa Flow Museum.

