  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

In this week’s Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page features the story of a fundraising campaign, which has raised nearly £1,000 for a Finstown man who lost his home in a fire.

Joe Whitelegg said he is “completely blown away” by the response to the Just Giving page, which was set up by a fellow Finstown resident.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Five of the upcoming Westminster election candidates for Orkney and Shetland are confirmed

• Watersfield traffic woes aired

• The “ridiculous” drains at a Kirkwall housing scheme are slammed by a resident and a councillor

• Eynhallow restrictions cause concern

For these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of our newspaper today.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos