In this week’s Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.
This week’s front page features the story of a fundraising campaign, which has raised nearly £1,000 for a Finstown man who lost his home in a fire.
Joe Whitelegg said he is “completely blown away” by the response to the Just Giving page, which was set up by a fellow Finstown resident.
Also in this week’s newspaper:
• Five of the upcoming Westminster election candidates for Orkney and Shetland are confirmed
• Watersfield traffic woes aired
• The “ridiculous” drains at a Kirkwall housing scheme are slammed by a resident and a councillor
• Eynhallow restrictions cause concern
For these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of our newspaper today.