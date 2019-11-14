In this week’s Orcadian

November 14, 2019 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page features the story of a fundraising campaign, which has raised nearly £1,000 for a Finstown man who lost his home in a fire.

Joe Whitelegg said he is “completely blown away” by the response to the Just Giving page, which was set up by a fellow Finstown resident.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Five of the upcoming Westminster election candidates for Orkney and Shetland are confirmed

• Watersfield traffic woes aired

• The “ridiculous” drains at a Kirkwall housing scheme are slammed by a resident and a councillor

• Eynhallow restrictions cause concern

For these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of our newspaper today.

Share this:

Tweet

