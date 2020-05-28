In this week’s edition of The Orcadian

May 28, 2020 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available and is online, here.

This week’s front page features a story on the “sincere and heartfelt” apology given by the chief executive designate of NHS Orkney, Iain Stewart. This follows a week of outcry over Mr Stewart’s travel arrangements, as it was revealed that he has been making round trips between Orkney and his home in the Black Isle.

This week’s newspaper also features:

• Resignations from valuation joint board

• OIC explores plans to re-open schools

• A stern message for dog mess culprits

• Lockdown exit – OIC leader says be believes all coming into the county should be tested

For all these stories and much more pick up a copy of The Orcadian today.

Share this:

Tweet

