In this week’s edition of The Orcadian

April 2, 2020 at 6:00 am

This week’s front page features:

• COVID-19 confirmed — fresh reassurances are given by the local health board as a patient tests positive for the disease.

Also in this week’s paper:

• Local police chief answers lockdown questions.

• Orkney Islands Council’s leader James Stockan praises the resilience of the local community.

• Orkney isolated but united, as crisis develops.

• Guides and advice: This week we have helpful columns on beauty, sewing, art, working from home and more.

• Part one of a new feature on the history of Orkney football.

