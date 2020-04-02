In this week’s edition of The Orcadian
This week’s edition of the newspaper is now available and is online, here.
This week’s front page features:
• COVID-19 confirmed — fresh reassurances are given by the local health board as a patient tests positive for the disease.
Also in this week’s paper:
• Local police chief answers lockdown questions.
• Orkney Islands Council’s leader James Stockan praises the resilience of the local community.
• Orkney isolated but united, as crisis develops.
• Guides and advice: This week we have helpful columns on beauty, sewing, art, working from home and more.
• Part one of a new feature on the history of Orkney football.
For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of the newspaper today.