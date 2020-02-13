In this week’s edition of The Orcadian

February 13, 2020 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s edition features a front-page story on:

“No care, no attention, no interest, no hope” — Flood-hit St Margaret’s Hope residents call for serious investment in storm defences

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• Archaeology Institute finances in the red again, hear councillors

• Councillor refutes “anti-incomer bias” in social housing allocation

• Orkney ambulance service to undergo transformational changes

For all these stories, plus much more, pick up a copy of today’s edition of The Orcadian.

