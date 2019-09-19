  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

In this week’s edition of The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page features a story on:

• Balfour backtrack — two waste leaks at the new Balfour hospital are confirmed by NHS Orkney, despite previous denials.

This week’s back page features a story about a local boxer who is one step closer to fulfilling a childhood dream of winning the World Boxing League world title, as he plans to compete this Saturday.

Also in this week’s newspaper:

• An RNLI road trip finishes in Orkney

• Proposals for a £260m electricity link get the green light — but with conditions

• A family’s funeral appeal raises over £3.5k

• Plans for a consultation, suggesting solutions to problems at the barriers, is backed by OIC councillors

• Get set for the Orkney Blues Festival!

For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of today’s edition of The Orcadian.

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos