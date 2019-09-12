In this week’s edition of The Orcadian

September 12, 2019 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

The front page of this week’s edition of the newspaper features a story about a young Orkney woman — who lost her life in a car accident last year — being honoured with a posthumous award after some of her organs were donated to patients waiting for transplants.

Also in this week’s paper:

• Mystery weed — a Birsay gardener’s shock find

• Hospital denies sewage problem

• Coverage from this year’s Orkney International Science Festival

• A Royal visitor pays a visit to the heroes of the Longhope Lifeboat disaster

For these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of The Orcadian today.

Share this:

Tweet

