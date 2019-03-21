  • Kirkwall
In this week’s edition of The Orcadian

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

The front page of this week’s paper features stories on:

• An OIC councillor calls for an investigation into why hundreds of Orkney gravestones were laid flat without notification to families.

• The Longhope Lifeboat Disaster remembered 50 years on.

Also in this week’s paper:

• Orkney netball “in a good place” as Shetland visit

• Archaeology Institute faces £150K deficit

• BIG HIIT project makes an impression

• An exclusive on a religious group, the members of which have defended their way of life after receiving negative press.

For all these stories and much more, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

 

