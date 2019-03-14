In this week’s edition of The Orcadian

March 14, 2019 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page features:

• Joy as St Colm’s is saved — the chief executive of Orkney Health and Care (OHAC) apologises for upset and anxiety.

Also in this week’s edition of the newspaper:

• Papdale Playpark plans are unveiled

• Ian McKellen ticket mania — isles residents’ concern

• A local farmers union member is scammed out of a five-figure sum

• Exploring Pole to Pole with the Orkney International Science Festival

• Orkney badminton’s euphoria after double county victory

For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

