In this week’s edition of The Orcadian

March 7, 2019 at 6:00 am

This week’s front page features a story on Orkney Islands Council’s decision to scrap the sleep-in care provision at the Rae’s close sheltered housing scheme in Stromness, with care assessments to be undertaken.

Lay advocates have hit out at the council over the decision.

Also in this week’s paper:

• A man is taken into custody and police appeal for information, after an alleged sexual assault in Kirkwall.

• Councillors express anger at the Scottish Government over ferry funding shortfall

• HIAL air traffic controllers plan to strike in April

• Worries for the future of the UK sheep sector

