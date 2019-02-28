In this week’s edition of The Orcadian

February 28, 2019 at 6:00 am

This week’s front page features a story about a Westray-based “monk” who has targeted a priest with homophobic hate mail.

The self-appointed monk, Damon Kelly, bombarded the Reverend Kevin Holdsworth, the Provost of St Mary’s Cathedral Episcopal Church in Glasgow with letters and postcards, after the priest urged people to pray for Prince George to be gay.

• Pentland Ferries issue a legal challenge over the Northern Isles ferry service.

• Stagecoach welcomes positive feedback on improvements made to Orkney’s bus services

• Marking the 50th anniversary of the Longhope Lifeboat disaster

• Changes to the street in Kirkwall town centre are discussed by councillors.

