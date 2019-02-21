In this week’s edition of The Orcadian

February 21, 2019 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page of the paper features a pledge from Orkney Islands Council to restore the kirkyards in the county, after hundreds of gravestones were laid flat — however, questions remain over burial records.

Also on this week’s front page, the council confirms that its long-serving chief executive, Alistair Buchan, is to retire later this year.

Also in this week’s paper:

• A new Orkney Seafarer’s Centre and charity shop opens to open in Kirkwall

• The results of a project looking at the salvage sites of the scuttled German High Seas Fleet are published

• A Harray farmer judges at the prestigious Stirling bull sales

For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Orcadian.

Share this:

Tweet

