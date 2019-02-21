In this week’s edition of The Orcadian
This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.
This week’s front page of the paper features a pledge from Orkney Islands Council to restore the kirkyards in the county, after hundreds of gravestones were laid flat — however, questions remain over burial records.
Also on this week’s front page, the council confirms that its long-serving chief executive, Alistair Buchan, is to retire later this year.
Also in this week’s paper:
• A new Orkney Seafarer’s Centre and charity shop opens to open in Kirkwall
• The results of a project looking at the salvage sites of the scuttled German High Seas Fleet are published
• A Harray farmer judges at the prestigious Stirling bull sales
For all these stories, and much more, pick up a copy of this week’s edition of The Orcadian.