December 20, 2018 at 6:00 am

This week’s edition of The Orcadian is now available in shops and online, here.

This week’s front page of the paper features a story where the leader of Orkney Islands Council, James Stockan, vows to fight Orkney’s corner, following news that, under the draft budget settlement announced by the Scottish Government, the main funding Orkney Islands Council receives to run services will be £74.592 million for the next financial year — a real terms reduction of £2.490 million, according to OIC number crunchers.

Also in this week’s edition of The Orcadian:

• SSEN’s Transmission Grid Project — questions and answers

• Christmas comes early for CLAN

• A giant bluefin tune washes ashore in Sanday.

• OIC to press for additional internal ferry funding.

For all these stories and much more, pick up a copy of today’s edition of The Orcadian.

