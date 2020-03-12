In the running for Scotland’s weekly newspaper of the year

March 12, 2020 at 2:00 pm

The Orcadian has been nominated for the Scottish Press Awards’ Weekly Newspaper of the Year.

The newspaper is one of five nominees for the award. The other publications in the running for the prize are: Ayrshire Post, Falkirk Herald, Fife Free Press and Kilmarnock Standard.

The very best of journalism in Scotland will be recognised at the 41st awards, celebrating the vital work of print and digital journalism over 29 categories.

The prestigious award ceremony is on Thursday, April 23, at the Glasgow Central Doubletree by Hilton.

This year’s judging panel was led by Denise West who was joined 37 independent judges from across the Scottish media and public affairs industry. The female-dominated panel included veteran news presenter, Jackie Bird, politician, Ruth Davidson and journalist, Lucy Adams.

Editor, Leah Seator said: “We are absolutely thrilled to be in the running for this award for the first time, among the very best in the industry.

“Our readership and advertisers remain very loyal and we continue to thrive, thanks to the efforts of our hard-working team.

“It is very nice to be nominated, and we’ll be sure to raise the champagne glasses, whatever the outcome on the night!”

Denise West, chair of the Scottish Press Awards judges, said: “From what I’ve seen so far, standards are as high as they’ve always been and it’s so encouraging to see that quality content is still the benchmark of Scottish newspapers — no matter their size.

“Selecting winners is going to be no mean feat.

“With a record number of entries, it’s clear that as far as generating great scoops, gripping features and brilliant pictures, Scotland is still served by the highest quality of journalism.”

