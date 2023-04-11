featured news

‘Important areas of weakness’ found in adult support services

April 11, 2023 at 10:37 am

“Important areas of weakness” have been identified which could negatively impact “adults at risk of harm” in the county, according to inspectors.

The joint inspection of adult support and protection in Orkney has found substantial improvements are needed, while also noting some strengths in ensuring adults at risk of harm are safe, protected and supported.

Inspectors found that partnership staff worked collaboratively to support and protect adults at risk of harm.

The partnership had also commissioned an independent evaluation of multi-agency adult support and protection processes in 2021. The findings had provided a baseline for some essential improvements.

The report suggested a number of areas that could further improve. It notes that leaders should ensure the delivery of competent and effective adult support and protection key processes for all adults at risk of harm, in line with their statutory responsibilities.

Risk assessment, chronologies, investigations, and protection planning all require immediate improvement.

The report recommends that change and improvement following the independent review in 2021 needs to be accelerated. Adult support and protection should be a critical improvement priority for strategic leaders across the partnership, the report found.

The report also said that the partnership’s strategic oversight of progress should be strengthened. Effective governance and quality assurance arrangements are needed to support improvements in practice.

Jackie Irvine, chief executive of the Care Inspectorate, said: “Overall, there were important areas of weakness identified across key processes and strategic leadership, which could adversely affect experiences and outcomes for adults at risk of harm.

“The Orkney adult protection partnership have been asked to prepare an improvement plan. This will set out how it plans to deliver the required improvements to adult support and protection. The Care Inspectorate and our scrutiny partners will monitor progress.”

