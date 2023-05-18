featured news

Identity of missing Pentland Firth diver confirmed

May 18, 2023 at 4:48 pm

Police have named a diver who went missing in the Pentland Firth on Tuesday night.

On Wednesday afternoon a multi-agency search for Grant Wright, from Moray, was stood down.

Commenting on ongoing inquiries into the 64-year-old’s disappearance, a Police Scotland spokesman said on Thursday: “Police searches and enquiries are continuing for a diver missing in the water near the island of Swona in Orkney.

“Officers were made aware that Grant Wright, aged 64, from the Moray area, was missing around 8.25pm on Tuesday, 16 May, 2023,

“The diver’s family are being kept informed and supported by officers.

“Anyone with any information which could assist our enquiries is urged to contact 101, quoting incident number 3640 of Tuesday, 16 May, 2023.”

