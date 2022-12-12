featured news

Icy conditions as winter weather warning looms

December 12, 2022 at 2:57 pm

Caution is being advised on Orkney’s roads this week, as an icy spell hits the county.

Many woke up to a visit from Jack Frost this Monday morning, and with a yellow weather warning forecast for the coming three days, it seems like her might be here to stay.

The warning from the Met Office covers the period from 12am on Tuesday through until 12pm on Thursday.

Meanwhile, Orkney Islands Council (OIC) has advised that while the gritters have been out today, freezing road conditions prevail.

“Even though the sun is shining just now we are still seeing very low road surface temperatures.

In fact we don’t think surface temps will rise above zero at all today for any length of time,” and OIC spokeswoman said on Monday.

“Current road temps are minus 1.9 degrees at our Kirkwall data point.

“We’ve had gritters out all weekend from 6am treating Priority 1 and 2 roads, and we’re continuing into treatment of the P3 routes today and tomorrow.

“Please bear in mind with such cold road temperatures that moisture and rainfall do present a risk of widespread icy conditions on the roads, a nd rain which freezes onto the road surface takes that peedie bit longer for salt to have an effect, so please drive carefully.

“Allow plenty of space between vehicles, avoid sudden turning and braking, and allow plenty of time for your journey.

“Remember our gritters don’t spread magic fairy dust — salt takes time and traffic to get it working. So if you are on the roads early in the morning or after the main homeward rush in the evenings, the effects of gritting will be reduced — so please take added care.”

