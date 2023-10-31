Hybrid aircraft could ‘revolutionise life in the highlands and islands’

A study has highlighted the role that hybrid aircraft could play in the future of transport within the highlands and islands.

Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV), which has announced the findings, says the Airlander 10 could deliver cost-effective, low-emission passenger transport and freight to communities across the region.

It could help to decarbonise regional travel, add freight capacity into the network, and also provide further economic growth through tourism, according to the new study.