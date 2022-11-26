featured news

Hunt on for Balfour artist

November 26, 2022 at 9:17 am

NHS Orkney is seeking to commission an Orkney based artist/artist collective/creative practitioner/maker for the design and fabrication of an artwork which will celebrate the history, role and contribution made by the Balfour Hospital within the Orkney

community.

Existing artefacts, artworks, photographs and gifts, which form part of the NHSO art collection, and which provide a tangible link between past and present, will provide a starting point for artists to celebrate events, stories and personal experiences from people in the community.

The full artist brief can be found at Commissioning Brief for History Wall.

To apply for this opportunity please send an expression of interest, in digital format, to Jane Lawrence, RSA Art Consultant, email janelawrence@royalscottishacademy.org no later than 4pm on Monday, December 19.

