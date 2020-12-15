Human remains — investigations continue

December 15, 2020 at 1:55 pm

An investigation into the discovery of human remains at Dingieshowe beach has been launched, following their discovery yesterday.

Updating the press today, chief inspector Matthew Webb, of Kirkwall Police Station, said: “We are working to identify human remains found around 1.30pm on Monday, 14 December, on the beach at Dingieshowe, Orkney. Officers, supported by the coastguard, are at the scene today (Tuesday, 15 December) which has been cordoned off.

“A full investigation is underway to establish the person’s identity and the circumstances surrounding how they came to be there, as well as what may have happened. A post mortem will take place in due course.”

