Hrossey propeller issue resolved

MV Hrossey is now on course to Lerwick after a fouled propeller caused it to divert course, Serco NorthLink Ferries has confirmed.

The ferry, which had been due to dock in Aberdeen yesterday morning, Tuesday, was forced instead to divert to Scrabster after it encountered issues with its propeller.

Arriving at Scrabster at 8pm yesterday, the Hrossey has since been examined by divers. According to NorthLink, the propeller issue has now been resolved and the vessel is on its way to Shetland.

