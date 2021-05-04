Hrossey diverted after fouling propeller

May 4, 2021 at 12:38 pm

NorthLink Ferries’ mv Hrossey is on a diverted course to Scrabster after fouling her propeller en-route to Aberdeen.

The ferry, which departed Kirkwall at approximately 11pm on Monday was due to arrive in Aberdeen 7am today. However, according to the company’s managing director, the ferry encountered difficulties during its approach to Aberdeen.

“On approach into Aberdeen this morning, the MV Hrossey sustained a fouled propeller which, combined with adverse weather conditions at the harbour, prevents us docking in Aberdeen,” Stuart Garrett, Serco’s managing director for NorthLink Ferries explained.

“Following a review of all options, we have diverted MV Hrossey to Scrabster.

“She is expected to arrive by around 8pm tonight and divers will attend. We are currently making arrangements for onward travel for the passengers on board, and thank them for the understanding and patience they have shown.”

