featured news

Hoy kirk survey closes soon

February 27, 2023 at 2:05 pm

The Friends of the Hoy Kirk want to know what visitors think about the building and their exhibitions and events.

A short survey is intended to find out what you, their audience, want.

They are specifically looking in to how to make the building more energy efficient and welcoming, how to make the most of their community archive, and to make sure their programming reflects what people want.

As thank you everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a prize draw for a £30 voucher for Beneth’ill Café.

The project is supported through a Community Led Local Development grant and the OIC Community Development Fund.

The survey can be found at the following link here or by clicking on the ‘We want to know what you think’ image at www.hoyheritage.co.uk

Surveys to be completed by Thursday, March 2.

Share this:

Tweet

