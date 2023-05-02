featured news

Hoy house break-in prompts police appeal

May 2, 2023 at 10:12 am

Police are appealing for witnesses after a property was allegedly broken into on Hoy. Inquiries are also being carried out into theft from a money box at the Longhope pier.

Officers say that a window at a property on the Sansdale Road was broken and the property was then entered by persons unknown. The shed was also allegedly broken into. At present police are working with the owners and are still trying to establish if any items are missing from the property.

Further to this, a money box located within a shower block at Longhope pier was also allegedly broken into with the contents stolen. It is believed this is the second time this has occurred in the month of April.

These incidents are said to have occurred at sometime between Tuesday, April 25, and Saturday, April 29.

Anyone with any information, in relation to the above is requested to contact Kirkwall Police Station on 101 or Crime Stoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

