How well is the planning department performing?

January 7, 2023 at 9:00 am

Almost half of those using Orkney Islands Council’s planning services have rated their experience as excellent — but a quarter of service users report that they have had a “poor” or “very poor” experience.

This is according to the as-yet unpublished Planning Performance Framework report for 2021/22 — a document which is sent to Scottish Ministers, and has been shared with The Orcadian, detailing the performance of the planning service in the county.

The council say that, in response to the report, the government has highlighted how the planning team is “consistently performing better than the Scottish average” when it comes to things like the timeliness of decisions being made.

