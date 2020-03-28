  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
advertorial

How Business Gateway Helped get Orkney baker on a roll

ADVERTORIAL: A Scandinavian bakery has launched in Orkney following start-up support from Business Gateway.

Launched in 2019 after Swedish chef Karin Jonsson moved to Kirkwall to pursue her dream of starting a small bakery, Orkney Sourdough Co produces artisan breads with Scandinavian flavours and is thriving following support from Business Gateway.

Apprehensive about launching a business in a new country, Karin turned to Business Gateway and met with an adviser who offered a range of start-up
support services, including marketing advice and assistance with a business plan. In addition to regular one-to-one meetings, Business Gateway supported
Karin’s successful application for a New Business Start-Up Grant from Orkney Islands Council. She was awarded £1500, which funded the purchase of a baking
oven which in turn has increased bread production by fifty percent a day.

Connect with us. Visit www.bgateway.com/orkney or call 01856 898595

Latest Video

The Orcadian

Latest Photos