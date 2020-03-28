How Business Gateway Helped get Orkney baker on a roll

March 28, 2020 at 11:00 am

ADVERTORIAL: A Scandinavian bakery has launched in Orkney following start-up support from Business Gateway.

Launched in 2019 after Swedish chef Karin Jonsson moved to Kirkwall to pursue her dream of starting a small bakery, Orkney Sourdough Co produces artisan breads with Scandinavian flavours and is thriving following support from Business Gateway.

Apprehensive about launching a business in a new country, Karin turned to Business Gateway and met with an adviser who offered a range of start-up

support services, including marketing advice and assistance with a business plan. In addition to regular one-to-one meetings, Business Gateway supported

Karin’s successful application for a New Business Start-Up Grant from Orkney Islands Council. She was awarded £1500, which funded the purchase of a baking

oven which in turn has increased bread production by fifty percent a day.

Connect with us. Visit www.bgateway.com/orkney or call 01856 898595

Share this:

Tweet

