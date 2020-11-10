  • Kirkwall
Household meeting to be allowed in Orkney from Friday

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed that people in Orkney will be allowed to visit other folk’s homes indoors, from Friday, under strict guidelines.

No more than six people from two households will be allowed to meet in a single property.

Ms Sturgeon, who confirmed that Shetland and the Western Isles would also be awarded this level of relaxation from Friday, urged Scotland’s island communities to remain cautious and to continue following guidelines.

She added that further information and guidance on household mixing would be issued in the coming days.

Orkney is among five council areas who have been placed in Level One of Scotland’s five-tier lockdown framework. However, people living in the Highlands and Moray will not see restrictions on household mixing relaxed, just yet.

The First Minister has also warned of the potential dangers of households mixing when one or more of the individuals involved has recently travelled from the Scottish Mainland or further afield, strongly advising against it.

