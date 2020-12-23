Hospital visiting during Level Three restrictions

December 23, 2020 at 11:58 am

IN RESPONSE to the guidance from Scottish Government for hospitals placed in Level Three of the coronavirus restrictions system, NHS Orkney says that it is required to restrict hospital visiting to essential visits.

The patient visiting arrangements will change on December 26. From then, one designated visitor for each patient admitted to hospital is allowed, by prior arrangement.

The following visits are deemed essential:

• A birth partner during childbirth

• A person receiving end of life care

• To support someone with a mental health issue, dementia, a learning disability or autism where having a carer not present would cause the patient to be distressed

• To accompany a child to hospital for an appointment or admission.

Kim Wilson, acting director of nursing said: “Unless it is essential that you visit a relative in hospital we would ask that you do not visit the ward and instead phone or video chat.”

Mrs Wilson added: “One designated visitor will be allowed for each patient and this must be agreed with the nurse/midwife in charge of the ward before arriving at hospital for the visit.

“You will not be permitted to visit if you have been out with Orkney in the last 10 days or a member of your household has been out with Orkney in the last 10 days, unless there are exceptional circumstances. We will relax these measures again when it is safe to do so.”

Hand sanitising facilities and masks are based at the main entrance, the reception desk and at stations outside all clinical areas.

All visitors must wear a face mask provided by the hospital and we ask that visitors wash their hands before and after a visit and dispose of masks in the orange lidded bins provided at the exit.

The following general restrictions apply for all visitors:

• Do not visit anyone in hospital if you have a fever/respiratory/cough or cold symptoms or new loss of taste/smell.

• Do not visit if you have had any sickness or diarrhoea within the last 48 hours.

NHS Orkney has a direct phone line for people with symptoms to book a Covid test. This is 01856 888 211 between 8am and 6pm seven days a week.

Share this:

Tweet

