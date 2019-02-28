Hospital project directors seek to quash construction rumours

February 28, 2019 at 3:51 pm

The quality of construction at the new hospital and healthcare facility, The Balfour, has been defended by Robertson Construction and NHS Orkney.

In a statement issued on NHS Orkney’s Facebook page, the project directors from both the contractor and the healthboard say that work is being carried out to the highest standards.

This is in response, they say, to rumours regarding the “quality and workmanship” of the new state-of-the-art building.

Robertson Construction project director George Young said: “Robertson places a huge emphasis on ensuring quality at every stage of our projects and we also demand exceedingly high standards from our sub-contractors.

“All construction works at The Balfour are being carried out in accordance with the project specification, drawings and industry quality standards, as confirmed by both our own employees and also third-party verifiers.

“We are extremely proud of our involvement at The Balfour and are grateful to NHS Orkney for the opportunity to deliver an already award-winning project.

“Once complete, the new facilities will transform healthcare for those on the island and we look forward to handing over the facilities on time and on budget.”

Ann McCarlie, NHS Orkney project director, said: “We have the utmost confidence in Robertson and the work they are undertaking.

“We have worked in partnership with them over the last two-and-a-half years. There has been considerable scrutiny of the works, including by an independent Clerk of Works and an Independent Tester.

“We are confident that any issues have been — or are in the process of being — rectified.”

