Horse killed in car collision

December 21, 2020 at 10:32 am

Police Scotland confirmed that a horse was struck and killed in a collision with a car on the A986 in Harray on Saturday, December 19.

The collision took place close to refuge corner, and was reported to police around 4.20pm. The road was then cordoned off.

A spokesman for Police Scotland also confirmed that the horse sadly died at the scene, and that there were no other reports of injuries.

The road was reopened at 5.50pm.

