featured news

‘Hope man admits stabbing nephew to death

July 25, 2023 at 11:55 am

A man who stabbed his nephew to death in St Margaret’s Hope last June has been remanded to a state hospital.

Erlend Fraser appeared at the High Court in Glasgow on Monday, accused of murder. He pleaded guilty to an amended charge of culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished responsibility.

William Fraser, 21, died at his 50-year-old uncle’s home on June 19, 2022.

Judge Lord Matthews imposed an interim compulsion order for Erlend Fraser to remain at the State Hospital at Carstairs for treatment.

The case will call again in October.

Share this:

Tweet

