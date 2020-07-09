Hometown heroes and lockdown legends sought for 2020 National Lottery Awards

July 9, 2020 at 5:30 pm

The National Lottery is searching for Orkney’s ‘hometown hero’ or ‘lockdown legend’ as part of the 2020 National Lottery Awards.

This year the annual search for the UK’s most popular National Lottery funded projects will, for the first time, honour individuals who have made an extraordinary impact in their community especially those who have adapted during the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.

From today, The National Lottery are calling for nominations of people who have done amazing things with the help of National Lottery funding. Winners in each category will receive a £3,000 cash prize for their organisation and a coveted National Lottery Awards trophy.

Jonathan Tuchner, from The National Lottery, is encouraging the people of Orkney to make their nominations.

He said: “The National Lottery has had a huge impact on life across the UK. Thanks to National Lottery players thousands of projects are making an incredible difference to their local communities.

“Now, more than ever, people have rallied together, and individuals have stepped up to the mark to carry out inspirational acts and extraordinary endeavours to help in cities, towns and villages up and down the country.

“Thanks to National Lottery players, up to £600 million has been made available to support communities throughout the UK amid the coronavirus crisis. People have used National Lottery funding in amazing ways during these challenging times. We want to honour them as part of this year’s National Lottery Awards and recognise their selfless dedication and thank them for their fantastic work.”

Encompassing all aspects of National Lottery good causes funding, the 2020 National Lottery Awards are seeking to recognise outstanding individuals in the following sectors:

Arts

Education

Health

Environment

Sport

Heritage

Community/Charity

And there will be a special Young Hero Award for someone under the age of 18 who has gone that extra mile in their organisation. All nominees must work or act for a National Lottery funded organisation or have received National Lottery funding.

To make your nomination for this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or complete an entry form through The National Lottery’s website: www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards.

Entries must be received by midnight on August 19, 2020.

Share this:

Tweet

