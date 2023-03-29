featured news

Homeowner heard a loud bang at their front door

March 29, 2023 at 11:07 am

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, after damage was caused to a home in Kirkwall.

In the early hours of Monday, March 27, at Meadowbank, officers say a homeowner heard a loud bang at their front door – it later transpired that persons unknown had damaged the front door of the property.

Should a member of the public have witnessed anything suspicious in the area in recent days, is in possession of CCTV/doorbell cameras, or has any information regarding those responsible, they are urged to contact officers at the Kirkwall Police Station.

