  • Kirkwall
  • Kirkwall Airport
  • Stromness
  • North Ronaldsay
  • South Ronaldsay
×

Cruise Arrivals

×
Cookie Disclaimer
The Orcadian uses cookies and similar technologies on its website. By continuing your browsing after being presented with the cookie information you consent to such use.
The Orcadian uses cookies. By further browsing you concent to such use.
×
featured news

Homeowner heard a loud bang at their front door

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, after damage was caused to a home in Kirkwall.

In the early hours of Monday,  March 27, at Meadowbank, officers say a homeowner heard a loud bang at their front door – it later transpired that persons unknown had damaged the front door of the property.  

Should a member of the public have witnessed anything suspicious in the area in recent days, is in possession of CCTV/doorbell cameras, or has any information regarding those responsible, they are urged to contact officers at the Kirkwall Police Station. 